North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 2.67% of The Eastern worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in The Eastern during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Eastern by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Eastern by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Eastern during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Eastern by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of The Eastern stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The Eastern Company has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

