North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.81 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,394,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

