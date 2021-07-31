North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 345,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 290,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. 4,688,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,351. The company has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.