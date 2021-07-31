North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

