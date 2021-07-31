North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,656,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 584,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

