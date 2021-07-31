Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

