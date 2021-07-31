Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

LPI stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $884.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.