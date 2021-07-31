Northern Trust Corp Has $967,000 Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of McEwen Mining worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $551.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

