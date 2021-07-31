Northern Trust Corp Has $992,000 Stock Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $16.02 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

