Northern Trust Corp Purchases 16,838 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $512.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

