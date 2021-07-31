Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Whole Earth Brands worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

