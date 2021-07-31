Northern Trust Corp Sells 770 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFS opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

