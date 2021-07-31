Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

