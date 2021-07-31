NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

