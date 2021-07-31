NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

