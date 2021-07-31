NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

XSNX stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

