Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.19.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

