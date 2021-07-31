Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $150,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

OI stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

