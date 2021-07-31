Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,636 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.