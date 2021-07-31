Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

