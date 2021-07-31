Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
