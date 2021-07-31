Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

