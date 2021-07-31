Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NES stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

