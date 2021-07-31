OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 294,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,771. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

