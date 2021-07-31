OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 294,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

