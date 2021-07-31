Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $705.84

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 705.84 ($9.22) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 69,645 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,240.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 704.30.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

