Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.51 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 249,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

