Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of OPI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

