OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $35.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. 1,422,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,801. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 54.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

