Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

