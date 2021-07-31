Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Omnicell updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

OMCL traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.12. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $154.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

