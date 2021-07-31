Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $4.66 on Friday, hitting $146.50. 307,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

