OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

OMQS stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32. OMNIQ has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OMNIQ will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMNIQ

