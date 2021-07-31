OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

