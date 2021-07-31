OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 11,390,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,467. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

