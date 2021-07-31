Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,080 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.