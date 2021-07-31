Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,212 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in StoneCo by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 28.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 166.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

