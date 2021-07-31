Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

