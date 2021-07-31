Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 332,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PQG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

