Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,859 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,998.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 546,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 528,485 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 54,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,715,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 314,809 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,049,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

