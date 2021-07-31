Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,788 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

