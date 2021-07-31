Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $69.29 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.