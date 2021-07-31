Oppenheimer Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $626.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $566.00 to $626.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.43.

MSCI opened at $595.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $601.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

