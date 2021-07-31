Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

NBIX opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

