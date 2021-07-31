Oppenheimer Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.35 on Friday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

