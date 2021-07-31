O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $619.56 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $603.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $564.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

