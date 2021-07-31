O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Gap Down to $609.59

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $609.59, but opened at $581.83. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $584.52, with a volume of 2,715 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 144,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

