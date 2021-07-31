ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock worth $145,494.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

