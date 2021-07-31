Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS OROVY remained flat at $$91.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

