Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.94.

OSK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 598,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

