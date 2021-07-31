Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.27, but opened at $113.16. Oshkosh shares last traded at $114.82, with a volume of 3,244 shares traded.

The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

